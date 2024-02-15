The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

February 15, 2024

UK-Canada MoU to boost hydrogen power production

By Lena Dias Martins
Attendees of the IEA conference yesterday (14 February) which includes energy secretary Claire Coutinho. Image: UK Gov (flickr).

The UK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada, confirming a new partnership to enhance collaboration on fusion energy.

Signed yesterday (14 February) by energy secretary Claire Coutinho and Canadian minister of energy and natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson at the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Ministerial Meeting, the MoU will focus on research and development, harmonisation and skills and work development.

Fusion creates electricity by heating two mixed forms of hydrogen to extreme temperatures, causing them to combine and release a significant amount of energy that can be used to generate electricity.

UK support for hydrogen

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has been increasing its investigation into developing hydrogen for energy production through a number of international partnerships.

These include the US Strategic Partnership on Fusion Energy, as well as partnerships with South Korea, and Germany signed in November 2023, followed by a funding programme for UK-Australia hydrogen projects announced in December 2023.

The partnerships are aimed to boost the UK’s fusion strategy which looks to “leverage scientific and technical, commercial and international leadership to enable delivery of fusion energy.”

DESNZ, Fusion, hydrogen, Renewables
