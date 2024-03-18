UK-Germany partnership to boost R&D opportunities for clean technologies

A new agreement has been signed between the UK and Germany to boost Research & Development (R&D) collaboration between the countries.
The Joint Declaration of Intent was signed last week (12 March) by the UK science and technology secretary Michelle Donelan and German federal minister of education and research Bettina Stark-Watzinger.
It commits both countries to share and agree on “promising opportunities” to work together in R&D for a number of scientific and technological projects, including the development of clean technologies.
“Germany is the UK’s second-largest trading partner, as well as a critical science and research partner through the likes of Horizon Europe and CERN. To capitalise on this, bringing our shared strengths in science and technology together will be essential,” said UK secretary of state Michelle Donelan.
“By supporting our brightest minds and leading institutions to work together, we will maximise the opportunities for them to create new jobs, build new businesses, and ultimately deliver a better quality of life for us all.”
Growing collaboration between the UK and Germany
Last week’s announcement adds to several strategic partnerships recently signed by the two countries to foster collaboration in boosting clean technologies.
One such partnership was announced in November 2023, when the UK and Germany signed a new clean energy agreement aiming to remove regulatory barriers on renewables.
The two countries are also exploring opportunities to build a new interconnect between them, allowing the UK and Germany to share their electricity.
Plans for the 1.4GW Tarchon Energy interconnector – which will connect the British grid with Germany via a 610km power cable – were recommended for approval by Ofgem earlier this month.
The Tarchon Energy interconnector was also the only project of seven the energy regulator revealed it was inclined to approve for the third application window of its cap and floor regime.