UKPN DSO to release up to 4GW of network capacity

UK Power Network’s (UKPNs) distribution system operator (DSO) is set to release up to 4GW of network capacity.
The DSO, which is recognised as Britain’s first, confirmed that it would unlock new generation and battery storage capacity alongside fast tracking offer to more than 40 new energy projects within the next year.
An initial 2.3GW will be released across eight Grid Supply Points (GSPs) in 2023 with a further 1.7GW to be released in early 2024. Interestingly, UK Power Networks released new data in late November on its Open Data Portal showcasing how much spare capacity is available at each GSP.
In a statement, UKPN said that customers across its distribution areas who accept the revised offers will be able to connect as soon as they are ready to build.
It is worth noting that UKPN has leveraged its distributed energy resource management (DERMS) platform to enable new and emerging assets like large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) to take advantage of existing system capacity.
Matt White, head of network strategy at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “Networks are working together and taking a whole-systems approach that is showing how we can deliver the capacity we need to reach net zero.
“Our DSO is demonstrating how the technology, people and data that it is developing is making a tangible difference to our customers by fast-tracking gigawatts of capacity in our licence areas and beyond. We’re committed to making it cheaper, easier and faster for net zero technology to connect to the network, and we’re working closely with our fellow networks and the national transmission system to make it happen.”