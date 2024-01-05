UKPN releases data on energy curtailment on its network

UK Power Networks’ (UKPNs) distribution system operator (DSO) has opened up new data showcasing when and why distributed energy resources are curtailed on its network.
The organisation said that it hopes this will “reduce the impact and get more renewable energy into customers’ homes”.
Curtailment of energy resources continues to be an ongoing issue within the GB energy network. With many generators wondering why this renewable energy is often curtailed, increasing transparency on the subject could support decision makers.
It is worth noting that this particular data will be shared on UKPNs Open Data Portal, a platform in the public domain that has been designed to share various data and statistics on networks across London, the South East and East of England.
This is the latest addition to the firm’s Open Data Portal with UKPN having released new data in late November showcasing how much spare capacity is available at each Grid Supply Point (GSP). This was closely followed by its announcement that it would release an initial 2.3GW across eight GSPs in 2023 and a further 1.7GW in early 2024.
UKPN DSO director Sotiris Georgiopoulos said that with a “significant renewable energy pipeline connected now and anticipated in the coming years, having excellent data foundations on our curtailment actions is essential to keep curtailment as efficient as possible”.
He added: “We know generators want to get as much of the energy they produce, onto the network, and that’s exactly what we are doing. By gaining a really clear understanding of exactly what’s happening and then working with our customers we’ve been able to deliver a significant drop in the volume and duration of curtailment.
“We strongly believe in the principle of opening up our data and we’re opening up granular curtailment reporting, to release data on exactly how much spare capacity is available at each GSPs and how many projects have already requested a new connection supporting customers by sharing more data and ultimately getting more renewable energy into people’s homes at lower cost.”