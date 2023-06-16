News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 16, 2023

DESNZ faces challenges in meeting smart meter targets, says NAO

By George Heynes
DESNZ faces challenges in meeting smart meter targets, says NAO. Image: Getty.
DESNZ faces challenges in meeting smart meter targets, says NAO. Image: Getty.

Although progress has been made in the rollout of smart meters, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) “faces challenges in meeting its latest targets”, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

In its latest report, which provides an update on the rollout of smart meters, the NAO flagged that the industry is facing several challenges in achieving the department’s current targets, including a shortage of installation engineers and disagreements with suppliers.

According to the report, suppliers argue that “they have exhausted the ‘low hanging fruit’ of customers who want devices and therefore call for new policies to support the roll out – such as mandating that any new homes built have a smart meter installed by default”.

Because of this, the government is expected to face difficulties in reaching its smart meter target which initially was targeting 100% coverage by 2025 before this was scaled back to have smart meters installed in 80% of homes and 73% of small businesses by the end of 2025.

Alongside this, the latest data from DESNZ indicates that 57% – more than 32 million – of all meters in Great Britain are now smart, although around 9% of smart meters – around 3 million – were not working as intended in March 2023.

However, DESNZ has overcome several obstacles in recent months in regard to smart meters. One of which that the NAO highlights is working closely with industry to develop new smart meter technology that is able to be integrated into a wider variety of UK homes.

But in light of the increasing challenges, DESNZ has called on suppliers to improve their performance against installation targets and invest more in rolling out devices.

“The government has made recent progress in rolling out smart meters across Great Britain,” said Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO.

“The rollout is now at a crucial point – and the department should ensure it has robust information on both the total costs and benefits of smart meters to make decisions from an informed position to maximise value for money.

“DESNZ must now work with suppliers to get the programme on track, for the benefit of millions of consumers and small businesses and government’s wider environmental goals.”

Tags
business, DESNZ, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, market, nao, National Audit Office, policy, Smart meter rollout, smart meters, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Flowoceans_floating_offshore_windpower_solution_FLOW - wikimedia

Scotland at the ‘epicentre of an energy revolution’: the boom of Scottish offshore wind

Equinor's offshore floating wind technology being installed off the coast of Scotland. Image: Ørjan Richardsen/Equinor.

Labour pledges 60GW offshore wind as industry says action needed to create 100,000 jobs by 2030

"Wholesale gas

Latest Q4 prediction sees over £100 drop in price cap

Kwarteng has penned the letter following increased protests against the expansion of North Sea oil and gas. Image: Glenn Beltz/Flickr.

A single wind farm would negate need for new North Sea gas fields, ECIU finds

sign-1986440_1920

EVIEs awards spotlight: Charging Destination Of The Year  

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.