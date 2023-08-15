Drivers in London most likely to switch to an EV

Drivers in London are the most likely to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) compared to other UK cities according to a new survey from car sharing marketplace Turo.
According to the survey of 2,000 people nationally, 53% of London drivers would like to switch to an EV, compared to a national average of 43%. London is followed by Manchester (50%) and Southampton (49%) as the cities with the highest percentage of people looking to switch.
Chargepoints in London have increased by 141% over the last five years, according to ONS figures, with the capital also receiving 77% of HM Treasury transport funding during the same period.
However, 87% of Londoners still say that the lack of EV charging infrastructure is a barrier to them switching, while 85% are put off by the cost of buying an EV.
Xavier Collins, UK vice president at Turo, said, “As 2030 approaches, there is no doubt that more and more drivers will want to turn to electric vehicles, and we’re delighted to see an increasing number of EVs on our platform.”
“But as our research shows, currently the barriers to purchase are still too big for many, whether it’s due to the high purchase cost or fear of the unknown. Car sharing is a great way for EV owners to recoup some of those costs.”
Turo say that customers who use their platform to rent out their cars can make an average of £423 a month.
From 2030, internal combustion engine (ICE) cars will be banned from sale in the UK. As the deadline gets closer, EV charging infrastructure is expanding rapidly along with ownership.
July was the best month since 2020 for EV registrations, according to a recent report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The group also reported that EV production was up 71.6% in the UK over the past year, with 170,231 cars produced.
EV chargepoint installation has also increased, with Zapmap reporting that the rate of installations had increased 82% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
