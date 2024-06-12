ENA Connect Direct platform hits 1000 clients in first month

The Energy Networks Association (ENA), the industry body representing electricity operators, has announced that its Connect Direct platform processed applications from 1,000 installers in its first month of operation.
Connect Direct is an AI-powered platform that streamlines the application process for installers of low-carbon technology (LCT) devices, such as heat pumps and solar panels. Installers can now apply for all relevant approvals using one single online form.
Dan Clarke, head of innovation at ENA, said: “I am delighted so many installers have made use of the platform already, and the feedback from users has been incredible, with one installer stating, ‘this platform is a dream come true!’ It is the sort of tangible improvement that the installers, manufacturers, the distribution network operators and ultimately the customer, will benefit from. The insights and data the system helps to centralise also supports network operators in having a live overview of LCT installations that they need to operate a smarter and more efficient network in the years ahead.”
Connection and planning is holding back the green transition
It has long been acknowledged that the status of planning and grid connections is slowing down the UK’s green transition, both at utility-scale generation and with LCT devices. In April, National Grid Energy System Operator (ESO) proposed reforms to grid connections that aims to reduce the 701GW of generation waiting to be connected, proposals which were welcomed by UK energy regulator Ofgem.
With the UK general election looming, the ENA has called on the next government to improve the planning process for clean tech. In a recently published manifesto, the ENA said that projects being “bogged down in planning” for years is a major barrier to decarbonisation, concerns echoed by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA). In its own manifesto, the REA urged the next government to reform planning guidance by 2025 to boost renewable development, as well as commit to halving the time taken to reach planning decisions on renewable assets.
With one in five cars sold worldwide this year set to be an electric vehicle (EV) according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for EV charging infrastructure will certainly continue to rise. Industry body ChargeUK recently laid out a 12-step plan for the incoming government, asking “that all political parties commit to work with the sector to accelerate rollout, support investment and make the UK the best place in the world to drive and charge an EV”.