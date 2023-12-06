Gas and wind remain head-to-head in GB’s electricity mix as demand peaks

Gas was the largest source of electricity generation for Britain in November at 31% according to National Grid ESO’s (NGESO) monthly electricity statistics, closely followed by wind at 30.7%.
This is beginning to be a familiar trend, as since October, Britain’s wind turbines consistently vie against gas for the top spot in Britain’s electricity mix majority.
Before this, July saw another close call between the two energy sources, as gas produced 30% of Britain’s electricity mix and wind 29% – although renewables as a whole held the majority at 52%.
In November 47% of Britain’s electricity came from zero-carbon sources, with 1 November seeing a peak at 82% at 1:30pm.
On the other hand, demand peaked at the other end of the month on 30 November at 5pm when 24TWh ran through the network which, NGESO pointed out, is the most electricity Britain has used since March 2023.