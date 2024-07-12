Kraken launches Manchester Entech Hub

Octopus Energy Group’s Kraken has launched a research and development hub for clean energy technology in Manchester.
The new “Kraken Tech Centre” will play host to engineering teams from across the energy industry and work as a testing hub to integrate new third-party devices onto Octopus’ Kraken energy platform.
The new hub will be located in Manchester’s Pariser Building, and will be a hub for over 200 Manchester-based Kraken employees. According to Kraken, the design of the centre takes inspiration from the world -famous Hacienda nightclub.
Kraken has already brought over a dozen partners on board for the launch, including automotive industry players BYD and Ford, Enphase Energy, Tesla, SolarEdge, GivEnergy, EV charge point firms Indra Renewable Technologies, Hypervolt, Ohme, and Myenergi, as well as heat pump providers Mitsubishi Electric and Daikin.
Devrim Celal, CEO of Kraken Technologies, said: “Our new EnTech hub is a game-changer for the UK’s renewable ambitions, and will speed up the country’s transformation into a clean energy superpower.
“Manchester is on track to becoming the ‘Silicon Valley for Energy Tech’. With this facility, we’re not just laying the groundwork for a greener, smarter energy system – we’re creating a more sustainable and affordable future for all.
Kraken’s tentacles reach across the global industry
In recent times, Octopus Group has seen major success in the UK and abroad, with the Kraken energy platform representing some of the firm’s biggest successes.
In May this year, Canadian municipal utility company Saint John Energy (SJE) became the first North American utility to licence Kraken’s customer platform. This follows Kraken’s first US deal a year prior, an agreement signed with energy market manager Tenaska Power Services (TPS) which Kraken said will grant TPS “greater operational flexibility” while also helping the firm “enhance grid stability and optimise its customers’ revenue streams in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape”.
Across Octopus’ broader business, global expansion has been on the rise. In April 2024, Octopus Energy Group announced that it had moved into the Brazilian market thanks to a partnership with Energisa. Last month, Octopus made its first investment into US renewable energy, acquiring solar farms in Ohio and Pennsylvania with a combined capacity of 100MW.
Speaking at the time, Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson called the investment “a major milestone”, adding that the company plans to invest US$2 billion (£1.55 billion) into the US clean tech market over the next few years as part of plans to “supercharge” its renewables deals worldwide.