Northern Powergrid signs new flexibility contract with Piclo

Northern Powergrid has signed a two year contract with Piclo to procure flexibility services on Piclo Flex marketplace.
The contract will also see the Distribution Network Operator (DNO) run competitions and bidding for long-term contracts in North East, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire from the end of August.
These competitions will start in 2024 with the DNO seeking expressions of interest in extending its flexibility service offering to more locations in 2027 or later.
Piclo’s engagement and customer success team is also said to be working with Northern Powergrid to build a network of flexibility service providers (FSPs), making it easier to engage with the DNO.
FSPs provide essential flexibility services to the grid, by connecting assets – such as electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage, heat pumps and other demand response assets – and controlling their supply and demand response to create capacity on the network, securing additional income in the process.
“Northern Powergrid is committed to making flexibility a key part of powering the UK towards net zero by 2050. Flexibility services are a way of efficiently managing network utilisation and reinforcement, which means we can get the best value out of the existing network, maximising cost efficiency for all customers,” said Maurice Lynch, head of system flexibility at Northern Powergrid.
“Our partnership with Piclo is an exciting step on this journey, allowing us to work more effectively with Flexibility Service Providers, and them to earn additional income in the process. It’s a win-win for everyone and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have for us, our partners, and our customers”.
The DNO will join Electricity North West, SP Energy Networks and UK Power Networks in procuring flexibility with Piclo.
“We are thrilled to be working with Northern Powergrid. Their decision to use Piclo Flex to procure their flexibility services is a testament to the quality, reputation and impact of our marketplace as a service platform,” said James Johnston, CEO at Piclo.
“We are committed to providing them with unparalleled service, customised market engagement, and cutting-edge technology that will not only optimise their operations but also contribute to their flexibility-first goals. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for Piclo, and we look forward to working closely with Northern Powergrid to achieve shared success and strive towards our goal of fully decarbonising the grid.”
To date, Piclo says it has a registered capacity of 1.1GW of flexibility from over 400 FSPs.
Earlier this year, the flexibility marketplace announced it had raised £8.3 million as it looks to expand internationally across, Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific.