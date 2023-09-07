Public supports social tariff amidst fears of a tough winter

New research by EDF has found that 77% of the British public are in favour of the introduction of a social tariff to support vulnerable customers.
Although this year’s Q4 default tariff price cap, which will be put in place on 1 October, will be £151 lower than the current cap, it still remains over £700 higher than pre-energy crisis levels, leaving some UK households struggling to pay their energy bills.
Concerns over energy bill prices have been exacerbated by the close of support schemes – such as the Energy Bill Support Scheme – this winter, which provided financial aid for household energy bills. The lack of support for vulnerable households was a significant concern amongst energy market players when responding to the Q4 price cap announcement.
According to EDF, this unease is echoed by the British public, as 84% of bill payers said they were concerned about paying their energy bills this winter, whilst 35% felt “very concerned.”
Almost half (49%) of the 77% that supported a social tariff were in favour of a bill reduction between 10% and 35% for vulnerable energy customers.
The most popular reasons for support were the impact of the cost of living crisis (68%), the increase in energy prices (59%), and to ensure support is given to the most vulnerable (48%).
Altogether, 59% of people felt it was fairer to fund the social tariff through taxation compared to 9% who felt funding should come through energy bills,
“While prices have fallen in recent months, they’re still double what they were pre-crisis and we’re seeing more households starting this winter in debt compared to last year,” said Philippe Commaret, managing director for customers at EDF.
“Our research shows that support from the British public for a social tariff is strong, but that the solution mustn’t burden all customers with higher bills. We’re urging the government to push ahead with its plans to launch a social tariff next year and publish a consultation as soon as possible.
“Until then, there are many customers already struggling ahead of this winter and we think interim support from the government is needed until a social tariff can be introduced. EDF will be stepping up the support we offer to customers this winter.”