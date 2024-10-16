News
Regulation, Heat, Networks, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 16, 2024

REA: Power and flexibility policy improvements Labour’s biggest success so far

By Kit Million Ross
Keir Starmer smiling in a crowd on his election campaign.
The REA has reflected on the first 100 days of Kier Starmer's (pictured) government. Image: Image: Keir Starmer on Flickr.

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has praised the Labour government for its significant early victories in power and flexibility policy 100 days since Kier Starmer’s cabinet came to power.

The industry body has doled out both praise and criticism for the first actions of this government in a reflection which follows on from its “First 100 Days Action Plan”, which it published ahead of the July 4th general election. As part of this, the REA has assessed the government’s progress against the key policies the body recommended that the newly installed Labour Party should prioritise.

Cross-Pillar Policy

Regarding wider policy goals, the REA states that “the government’s early announcements align with several of our recommendations, particularly around grid infrastructure and planning reforms”.

Some of the UK government’s policy implementations that align with the broader REA objective to “put the energy transition front and centre of the government’s legislative programme, promote joined up thinking across departments, and ensure sustainability is at the heart of policy development” include early plans to implement regulation on ESG ratings firms, an overhaul of apprenticeship schemes that will help young people into green industries, and efforts to improve relationships between Parliament and the Welsh Assembly.

Transport

While the REA notes that the government’s preliminary movements on decarbonized transport policy “show promise”, the body notes that it is “it’s vital that these policies are backed by more comprehensive plans.”. As discussed at the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Energy Summit, (EVIES) hosted by Solar Media in London, in line with the REA’s recommendation, the government will restore the 2030 deadline for sales of new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, following the outgoing cabinet’s controversial choice to push the deadline back to 2035.

REA policy recommendations on improving rural electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint access and broader EV infrastructure rollout remain slow, many experts, including those who took part in a EVIES panel discussion previously covered by Current±,express optimism about the future of the sector under Labour.

Power and Flexibility

Power and flexibility policy improvements represent arguably some of Labour’s biggest successes so far, according to the REA, which notes that these sectors “have seen good progress and very positive moves so far”. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband quickly established himself as arguably the most heavily involved energy secretary seen in several decades, reversing the de facto ban on onshore wind and greenlighting several major solar projects that had been repeatedly delayed under his predecessor Claire Couthino within days of taking office.

Furthermore, one of the REA’s primary recommendations was formally achieved just 15 days ago, as the National Energy System Operator (NESO) was officially launched on 1 October. While it remains to be seen how much this well help improve flexibility on the grid as we more intensely embrace renewable energy, it is certainly a positive step.

Heating, cooling, circular bioresources

In these areas, the REA is much more critical of the new government, arguing that more progress is needed in these sectors. While the government has supported the delivery of green finance products through the launch of the National Wealth Fund, it does not appear as though any of this has been used to support decarbonised heating, and reforms to Local Area Planning have not yet been implemented.

Looking ahead

Reflecting on the future of this Parliament, REA public affairs manager Rollo Maschettio commented: “As we move beyond this 100-day marker, the REA remains committed to working with the government to shape a future-proof and resilient clean energy sector. While Labour’s early actions signal positive steps, the upcoming Budget will provide a clearer indication of the government’s direction. We look forward to pressing on with progress and will continue to advocate for the policies that will benefit our members and the wider sector as a whole.”

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, market, policy, rea, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
A home heat pump, outside on a cobblestone wall

ENA Connect Direct passes 15,000 applications, announces new phase

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

Batteries step in after interconnector trips

SPR offshore wind_cropped (1)

Government announces vast private investment as ‘vote of confidence’ in UK clean energy

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre.

Octopus, Uber and BYD offer partnerships for cheaper EV charging

stock trading figures on a computer screen

Arenko and RWE agree trading software deal

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.