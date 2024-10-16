REA: Power and flexibility policy improvements Labour’s biggest success so far

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has praised the Labour government for its significant early victories in power and flexibility policy 100 days since Kier Starmer’s cabinet came to power.
The industry body has doled out both praise and criticism for the first actions of this government in a reflection which follows on from its “First 100 Days Action Plan”, which it published ahead of the July 4th general election. As part of this, the REA has assessed the government’s progress against the key policies the body recommended that the newly installed Labour Party should prioritise.
Cross-Pillar Policy
Regarding wider policy goals, the REA states that “the government’s early announcements align with several of our recommendations, particularly around grid infrastructure and planning reforms”.
Some of the UK government’s policy implementations that align with the broader REA objective to “put the energy transition front and centre of the government’s legislative programme, promote joined up thinking across departments, and ensure sustainability is at the heart of policy development” include early plans to implement regulation on ESG ratings firms, an overhaul of apprenticeship schemes that will help young people into green industries, and efforts to improve relationships between Parliament and the Welsh Assembly.
Transport
While the REA notes that the government’s preliminary movements on decarbonized transport policy “show promise”, the body notes that it is “it’s vital that these policies are backed by more comprehensive plans.”. As discussed at the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Energy Summit, (EVIES) hosted by Solar Media in London, in line with the REA’s recommendation, the government will restore the 2030 deadline for sales of new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, following the outgoing cabinet’s controversial choice to push the deadline back to 2035.
REA policy recommendations on improving rural electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint access and broader EV infrastructure rollout remain slow, many experts, including those who took part in a EVIES panel discussion previously covered by Current±,express optimism about the future of the sector under Labour.
Power and Flexibility
Power and flexibility policy improvements represent arguably some of Labour’s biggest successes so far, according to the REA, which notes that these sectors “have seen good progress and very positive moves so far”. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband quickly established himself as arguably the most heavily involved energy secretary seen in several decades, reversing the de facto ban on onshore wind and greenlighting several major solar projects that had been repeatedly delayed under his predecessor Claire Couthino within days of taking office.
Furthermore, one of the REA’s primary recommendations was formally achieved just 15 days ago, as the National Energy System Operator (NESO) was officially launched on 1 October. While it remains to be seen how much this well help improve flexibility on the grid as we more intensely embrace renewable energy, it is certainly a positive step.
Heating, cooling, circular bioresources
In these areas, the REA is much more critical of the new government, arguing that more progress is needed in these sectors. While the government has supported the delivery of green finance products through the launch of the National Wealth Fund, it does not appear as though any of this has been used to support decarbonised heating, and reforms to Local Area Planning have not yet been implemented.
Looking ahead
Reflecting on the future of this Parliament, REA public affairs manager Rollo Maschettio commented: “As we move beyond this 100-day marker, the REA remains committed to working with the government to shape a future-proof and resilient clean energy sector. While Labour’s early actions signal positive steps, the upcoming Budget will provide a clearer indication of the government’s direction. We look forward to pressing on with progress and will continue to advocate for the policies that will benefit our members and the wider sector as a whole.”