April 24, 2024

UK ‘first all-electric green prison’ contract awarded 

By Molly Green
The IPA pointed out that the improved energy efficiency of the project will reduce taxpayer energy costs by over £1m per year. Image: Ministry of Justice.  

Mitie Care & Custody has been awarded a ten-year contract to operate HMP Millsike. It will be the UK’s ‘first all-electric green prison’ and promises to cut energy use by 75% compared to a Victorian-era prison. 

The contract, worth £329 million, will begin when the prison opens in 2025. Mitie will provide a range of services, including skills programmes and drug treatment, to reduce the risk of reoffence. 

HMP Millsike, a Category C prison, is the third new prison being built as part of the government’s £4 billion prison expansion programme. It will be the first prison in the UK to run completely on electricity, using solar panels and heat pump technology. This means it will use roughly a quarter of the energy needed to heat traditional Victorian prisons. 

Improved, ultra-efficient LED lighting systems will also play a role in reducing energy use. The Infrastructure and Projects Authority pointed out in September that, aside from positive environmental impact, the improved energy efficiency of the project will reduce taxpayer energy costs by over £1m per year.   

Over £117 million has been invested in the local community through the construction so far, and Mitie Care & Custody will employ over 500 people when the prison is operational.   

Danny Spencer, managing director at Mitie Care & Custody, said: “With our experience delivering critical public services to support the immigration, justice and care sectors, as well as our expertise in facilities transformation and decarbonisation, we are excited to bring a modern and caring approach to prison management at this innovative new site.” 

The contract agreement marks another government step towards opening the ‘green prison’ and has already played a role in rehabilitation efforts with prisoners on day release aiding construction.  

Prisons Minister Edward Argar said: “We are creating modern and secure prisons with rehabilitation at their heart so we can turn offenders lives around for good and cut crime and reoffending further.” 

