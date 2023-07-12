News
Networks
July 12, 2023

North-South electricity network collaboration calls for industry action to support customers

By John Lubbock
Electricity North West and UKPN are collaborating. Image: Electricity North West
Electricity North West and UKPN are collaborating. Image: Electricity North West

Electricity North West and UK Power Networks (UKPN) have signed an agreement to work together and have called on other utilities to take a collaborative approach to customer interests. 

The two companies have written to Ofgem and Citizens Advice about the collaboration and “received a positive response”. The companies say the move reflects the shared challenges for the energy distribution industry and the potential benefits of working together. 

So far, the firms have worked together to mirror Electricity North West’s ‘flexibility revenue calculator’ to show UKPN’s customers how they could benefit. 

The two companies are also working together on planning for emergency power cuts, and are designing consistent ways to help customers in fuel poverty. 

Electricity North West’s customer service and connections director Stephanie Trubshaw said: “We’ve been talking openly, in the spirit of improving services for all customers and reducing the impact on their lives. The more we share and the more we collaborate means the more customers will benefit as we learn and develop even quicker.” 

“Collaboration, along with the application of a clear and consistent measurement and reporting framework, are key components to Distribution Network Operators outperforming our regulatory commitments and driving greater value to customers,” Trubshaw added. 

UK Power Networks’ director of customer service and innovation, Ian Cameron said: “There really has been a step change in collaboration between network operators this year. We have worked most closely with Electricity North West, who share our appetite to collaborate at pace.”  

“Our shared view is that collaboration is not always easy and our work as a DNO community is far from done. However our vision is that by the end of 2028 the DNO community will have embedded best practice sharing and collaboration with one another, as the default and everyone will be equal-effort contributors to this mission,” Cameron said. 

A recent survey of 500 businesses by Electricity North West found that at least three quarters of businesses in the region have installed at least one energy efficiency measure such as LED lighting or insulation.

UKPN has been working on adding more flexibility to its network, with its recently independent DSO launching more flexibility opportunities and publishing an assessment of distribution network options for securing additional electrical capacity in its network.

