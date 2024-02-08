Northern Powergrid begins energy efficiency trial

Northern Powergrid has begun an energy efficiency trial using smart meter data across Boston Spa and Wetherby.
The distribution network operator (DNO) plans to use the power of smart meter data to optimise the efficiency of the local power network.
The project, named Boston Spa Energy Efficiency Trial (BEET), went live in January 2024 and is taking place in Boston Spa, Wetherby and the surrounding areas.
The company uses its specially developed BEET-Box technology to safely optimise the network voltage for around 15,000 homes and businesses in the trial area.
Northern Powergrid is responsible for the electricity network that powers the northeast of England, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire, but those involved in this trial’s area could benefit from an average annual saving of £28 on their energy bills.
If the trial is successful, the company plans to roll the concept out across the majority of its network by 2033.
Mark Callum, smart grid development manager at Northern Powergrid, said: “We are trialling technology that can help us increase the efficiency of our network for our customers whilst reducing their carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.
“It could also bring us one step closer to decarbonising the region by enabling the introduction of more low-carbon technologies, like electric vehicles and solar panels, onto the grid and deliver wider benefits as we share our findings with other network operators so it can be scaled up nationwide.”
Smart grid ventures
This is not the first attempt to integrate the use of a smart grid to provide flexibility services from Northern Powergrid. In January 2023, the DNO launched a project with consultancies TNEI and LCP Delta to help develop a framework for enabling smart local energy systems (SLES) across the low voltage network.
The company also established a Community Distribution System Operator (Community DSO), which aims to help communities pursue decarbonisation by obtaining more control over energy and assets.
Moreover, in July 2023, Northern Powergrid signed a two-year contract with Piclo to gain access to the flexibility services available on the Piclo Flex marketplace.
The company is due to start running competitions for long-term contracts across the majority of its network this year, with plans to expand the offering to more locations in 2027 or later.